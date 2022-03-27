Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.