VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. VersaBank. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in VersaBank. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,089,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

