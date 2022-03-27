Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Raised to C$0.85

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.19 million and a PE ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vertex Resource Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

