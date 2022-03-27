Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Victoria alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Victoria has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.