VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000.

CSF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

