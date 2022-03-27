Vimeo (VMEO) and The Competition Critical Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vimeo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1054 4340 9147 296 2.59

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.59%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -36.42 Vimeo Competitors $7.92 billion $2.09 billion 64.36

Vimeo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.10% -16.89% -4.36%

Summary

Vimeo rivals beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

