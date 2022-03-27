VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VQS opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VIQ Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VIQ Solutions (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

