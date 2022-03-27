Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.07

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 31881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

