Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

