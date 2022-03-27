VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VNRX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
