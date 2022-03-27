VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 84.1% in March

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

VPCB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

