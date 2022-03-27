W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $515.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $506.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.70. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

