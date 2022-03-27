Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,283,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,883,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

