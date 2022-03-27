Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

