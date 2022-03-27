Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

BIV opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

