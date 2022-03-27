Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

