Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market cap of £723.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($131,472.51).

About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.