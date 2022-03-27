Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.18. 25,418,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

