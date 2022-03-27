Wedbush Comments on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

TCRR opened at $2.80 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 698,100 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

