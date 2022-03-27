Wedbush Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $165.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

