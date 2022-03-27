Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.68. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.