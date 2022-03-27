Wells Fargo & Company Increases ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $89.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ManTech International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.