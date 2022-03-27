Wells Fargo & Company Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $122.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.79.

DKS stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

