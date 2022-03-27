Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOWL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.