Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

WFAFY remained flat at $$18.96 on Friday. 23,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,633. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

