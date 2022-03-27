Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Update

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WBBW opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.42. Westbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

