Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $99.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

