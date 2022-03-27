Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock worth $1,177,524. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.