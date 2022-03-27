Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
NYSE WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock worth $1,177,524. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
