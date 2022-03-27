WHALE Achieves Market Cap of $46.90 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $690,642.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00012974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

