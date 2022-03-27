Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on UP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

UP stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. Analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

