Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.