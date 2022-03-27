William Blair Weighs in on Snap One Holdings Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap One in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.