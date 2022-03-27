William D. Zollars Sells 1,350 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Prologis stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
