Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $9.35 or 0.00020940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,263 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

