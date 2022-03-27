Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

