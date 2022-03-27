Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.54

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 180000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.
About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
