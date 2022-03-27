Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

