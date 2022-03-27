Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 1,643,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,460. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

