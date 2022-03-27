Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 2.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 43,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 98,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 197,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$949,477.92. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,554.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

