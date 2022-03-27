Xiotri (XIOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.00

Xiotri (XIOT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $77.98 or 0.00173906 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $344,505.96 and approximately $422.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xiotri has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00035864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112295 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

