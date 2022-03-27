XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Up 312.5% in March

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

XPAX stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 412,679 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 1,783.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

