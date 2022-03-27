YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $1.55 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,194,017 coins and its circulating supply is 13,317,698 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

