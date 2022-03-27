Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,815. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

