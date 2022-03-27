Yaupon Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Yaupon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EVgo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. EVgo Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

EVgo Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.