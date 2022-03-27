Yaupon Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MPC stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. 5,186,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

