YIELD App (YLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and $1.40 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00111335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,510,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

