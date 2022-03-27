Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $180,183.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.07048052 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,484.25 or 0.99752673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

