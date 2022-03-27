Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.09 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $574.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.13 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.