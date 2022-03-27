Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

