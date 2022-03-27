Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $232.40. 479,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,093. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.51 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $141,115,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

